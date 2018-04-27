Catch Captain America: Civil War on Netflix this weekend

Marvel Studios

Netflix has several Marvel movies you can catch in preparation for Marvel's biggest movie ever, Avengers: Infinity War. You can watch Captain America: Civil War, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Doctor Strange right now.

Netflix is also home to many Marvel TV shows if you want to watch more grounded heroes like Jessica Jones, Daredevil and Luke Cage. Don't bother with Iron Fist.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Netflix announced Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is returning for its fourth season on May 30. Five days before that, you'll be able to catch a new comedy special on Netflix as well. It's called Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For the Rest of Your Life. The special is a recording of the duo's touring show and features conversations, musical numbers and stand-up comedy.

