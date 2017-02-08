A new Castlevania series is slay-ted for Netflix in 2017

Konami's sprawling Castlevania video game franchise, starring the vampire-slaying Belmont family, has seen many adaptations -- from comic books to novels to radio plays to interactive fiction. What it hasn't seen is an official, dedicated adaptation to screen. This looks like it's all changing, according to a Netflix announcement earlier today.

Among its upcoming original programming, the entertainment company included, "Castlevania Season 1, Part 1 Coming to Netflix in 2017."

That's all we know so far, although there are several names attached to the project. Producer Adi Shankar announced via Facebook that he was involved, with comics author Warren Ellis as the writer of the first and second seasons (Ellis announced in 2006 that he was writing a "Castlevania" movie, but it never eventuated). In August 2015, Shankar also named Fred Seibert and Kevin Kolde of Frederator ("Adventure Time") fame, which points to the series being animated, rather than live action.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

