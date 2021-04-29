Castlevania season 4 trailer drops ahead of Netflix launch May 13

Netflix

Castlevania will return to Netflix for its fourth and final season on Thursday, May 13, and its final trailer launched on Thursday. The season will consist of 10 episodes, according to Deadline.

The show, which started in 2017 and is based on the classic Konami game series, follows vampire hunter Trevor Belmont as he tries to rid the world of Dracula and his horde of beasties. He's joined by magic-user Sypha Belnades and Alucard, Dracula's son. All three characters made their debut in Castlevania 3: Dracula's Curse, released on the NES in 1990.

The new trailer shows fight scenes as Belmont and Sypha take on night creatures and investigate underworld plans to resurrect Dracula. "We killed Dracula," Belmont says in the trailer, "but now we have to spend the rest of our lives making sure no one brings him back from the dead."

That story might be ending, but Deadline reports that Netflix is considering spinoff series based in the same universe.