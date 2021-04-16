Castlevania season 4 hits Netflix on May 13

Netflix

Castlevania will return to Netflix for its fourth and final season on Thursday, May 13, the streaming service revealed Friday. It'll consist of 10 episodes, according to Deadline.

This is where it all started. The final season of Castlevania arrives May 13. pic.twitter.com/sLqWjJxjoA — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 16, 2021

The show, which started in 2017 and is based on the classic Konami game series, follows vampire hunter Trevor Belmont as he tries to rid the world of Dracula and his horde of beasties. He's joined by magic-user Sypha Belnades and Alucard, Dracula's son. All three characters made their debut in Castlevania 3: Dracula's Curse, released on the NES in 1990.

That story might be ending, but Deadline reports that Netflix is considering spinoff series based in the same universe.