Cast your vote for the best pet Halloween costume of 2019!

Let the voting begin! Help us choose the best pet costume from our 2019 Halloween costume contest with TV Guide and GameSpot.

After carefully reviewing everyone's fantastic submissions, we were able to select three finalists. Check out our their costumes and captions below and vote for your favorite by Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. PT. The winner of the pet category will receive a prize bundle that includes a $50 gift card for Halloweencostumes.com, a $25 gift card for CBS All Access, and a Petcube Bites 2.

Remember to check out the individuals, kids and pets categories to choose your favorites. Keep in mind that you have until 10 a.m. on Nov. 8 to cast your vote.