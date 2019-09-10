Flash sale: This indoor cast iron steam grill is down $140 right now

if you're feeling the end-of-summer blues just thinking about bidding your outdoor grill farewell, don't panic yet. A Staub cast-iron indoor steam grill is on deep discount at Sur la Table right now and will keep those burgers grill-marked through next spring.
The indoor enameled cast-iron grill, from one of the leading producers of cast-iron cookware, can be used on a stovetop or open flame for those late summer camping adventures. The tight-fitting lid allows healthy steam cooking of fish, chicken, veggies and so on while the enameled cast-iron grill surface is ideal for searing burgers and steaks.
Disclosure: CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Read more: The best meat delivery and subscription services for 2019
During Sur la Table's one-day flash sale the Staub cast-iron steam grill in black is available for $90 (down from $230) while a set of sturdy and sharp kitchen knives from chef-favorite Zwilling J. A. Henckels -- which includes a 7-inch chef's knife and generally retails for $200 or more -- is going for just $90, today only.
While indoor grilling isn't usually a particularly desirable, or even plausible, endeavor, a stovetop steam grill provides a worthy compromise. The handy tight-fitting lid means you can steam cook fish, chicken and vegetables, keeping fat down, while the enameled cast-iron grill bottom imparts those all-important marks and a tasty char.
These cult-favorite knives undergo a proprietary ice-hardening for increased durability and resistance to erosion. The set contains a 7-inch chef's knife (the most important in your set), a 5.5-inch serrated knife for bread and softer foods and a 4-inch paring knife ideal for precision work like trimming and peeling.
Best laptops for college students: We've got an affordable laptop for every student.
Best live TV streaming services: Ditch your cable company but keep the live channels and DVR.
Discuss: Flash sale: This indoor cast iron steam grill is down $140 right now
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.