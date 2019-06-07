If you're not in a lab at MIT or closely following this particular branch of engineering, it might seem like a lot of robots have been showing off lately. The SpotMini, for example, has been performing feats of strength every few months.
UC Berkeley's Hybrid Robotics Lab is adding its bipedal robot, Cassie Cal, to the mix. The researchers are teaching Cassie to ride motorized single-wheel skates, or hovershoes, IEEE Spectrum Magazine reported Thursday.
The skates are pretty hard to operate, even for a human. In addition to balancing, you control the skates by leaning forward, backward, left and right. The researchers added a sensor to Cassie to help with control.
Hybrid Robotics wasn't immediately available for comment.
Everything announced at WWDC: Get the latest on the new Mac Pro, iOS 13, Dark Mode for iPhone and more.
What Amazon's one-day shipping means for you: Amazon to decrease standard shipping time for Prime members from two days to one.
Discuss: Cassie Cal robot can probably ride hovershoes better than you
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.