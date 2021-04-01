Casio to release new G-Shock smartwatch powered by Wear OS

Casio

Casio unveiled its latest G-Shock smartwatch on Thursday.

The GSW-H1000, part of the rugged G-Squad line of watches, has an optical sensor to measure heart rate, as well as an accelerometer, gyrometer, GPS and a sensor to measure altitude and air pressure. In addition, it comes with a microphone and a charging terminal, and is powered by Google's Wear OS.

"This powerful hardware profile enables the watch to capture the data on distance, speed and pace which is so useful for people doing physical training," the release said, also noting that the watch comes preloaded with 15 activities and 24 indoor workout options, as well as the ability to pair with the G-Shock Move smartphone app.

Though Casio didn't give a release date, the G-Shock website in the UK lists the watch at £599 (about $830). The company didn't immediately respond to a request for details on availability and pricing in other markets.