Casio Pro Trek PRG-80L watch: Wrist survival kit

There are watches that tell the time and there are watches that will save your life. The Casio Pro Trek PRG-80L is firmly in the latter group and is specifically designed with adventure in mind. This is not one of Casio's low-mid range digital watches you can pick up at Argos for £20: this is a super-watch that's so feature-packed even we're not sure what all the buttons do.

What we do know is that it comes with an altimeter that measures your altitude to up to 32,800ft, which is 3,765ft more than Everest. There's a digital compass that will let you find your way in the depths of a desert, forest, jungle or any other desolate place you decide to go to.

You can also measure pressure with the built-in barometer, so you can predict oncoming storms when you're halfway up a mountain, and you can even tell how hot or cold it is with the built-in thermometer.

Of course, in order to have all these features the watch has to sacrifice a tiny little bit of wrist space -- okay, it's like wearing a dustbin lid on your arm. The Pro Trek PRG-80L measures 54mm wide, 60mm tall and 17mm deep. It also weighs 76g, which is about the same weight as a BenQ-Siemens S68 mobile phone. This is not a watch built for the faint-hearted, but if you're going to climb mountains or battle your way through jungles it shouldn't prove too large or heavy to wear.

It currently retails for around £180 and is available from specialist watch shops and online. -AL