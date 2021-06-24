Carry all your IRL currency with this classy sterling-silver money clip for only $88

Deal Savings Price





The Amazon Prime Day shopping rush may be over but there are still plenty of savings to be had. This year you can even save on big ticket items like jewelry when you shop online. Get 30% off selected pieces when you use code BLUE2021 at Blue Nile. Hurry, this code expires June 27.

If this is your first time buying jewelry online, Blue Nile has your back. With more than 20 years in the online jewelry business, they were the people to go to even before the pandemic. Get free secure shipping and no-questions-asked returns on all of your orders. Spend more than $1,000 and you will also qualify for free overnight shipping. We've picked out some of our favorites from the sale to get you started.

Blue Nile You can't get any more minimalist than with a timeless money clip. Leave the wallet at home and carry all your paper tender in this sterling silver money clip. With the inclusion of digital ID into Apple Wallet, this clip plus your phone might be the only thing you need heading out the door. Get it engraved for that extra personal touch. $88 after discount code.

Blue Nile Add a bit of color to someone's life with these multi-gemstone earrings. The sterling silver hoop earrings are embedded with amethyst, peridot, garnet, blue topaz and citrine resembling miniature flower garlands and will look great for any occasion.

Blue Nile This mini diamond necklace will keep their mind off the summer heat with its elegantly shaped diamond snowflake connected to a beautiful 14k white gold chain. Get it now for 25% off the regular price.

Searching for something a little more special than Amazon's Lightning Deal of the day? You might want to check the Blue Nile Gifts Sale, where you can find up to 40% off a wide selection of fine jewelry, free 2-day shipping included. Here are some top gifts for under $100.

