Carry 3 terabytes in your pocket for just $70

Target

Some signs that we're finally living in the future: virtual reality headsets are finally a real thing, SpaceX routinely lands rockets vertically and data storage has become so cheap and plentiful I literally can't remember the last time I worried about running out of space. Case in point: If you need to add an external hard drive to your computer or gaming console, you can usually snag a 3TB (that's terabyte, with a T) USB drive for about $90. Today at Target, though, you can get a , a savings of $20.

I've used Western Digital external drives for years and have never experienced so much as a hiccup. This drive is compact, measuring 3.2x4.4x0.6 inches, and it weighs a scant 8 ounces. It supports USB 3 and is backward compatible with USB 2 devices. Using USB 3, it can transfer up to 5 Gbps.

Of course, keep in mind that this is an actual spinning-platter hard disk drive -- it's not an SSD. I assume that's pretty obvious from the price, but just clarifying in case there's any ambiguity. Even so, this is a great price on a reliable external drive, so I don't expect the deal to last long. This may sell out quickly.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.