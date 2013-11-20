Carriers reject idea of phone kill switch

CNET Update is a steal:
In this episode of Update:
- Learn what you can do to foil phone thieves, since carriers won't thwart theft with a kill switch.
- Translate languages with Word Lens on Google Glass, as developers begin making more complex apps for the headpiece.
- Compare the Logitech PowerShell iPhone game controller case with the Moga Ace Power snap-on controller. Both devices were unveiled this week for the holiday shopping season.
- Check out CNET's review of the Xbox One, Microsoft's new console that hits stores Friday.
Subscribe:
iTunes (HD) | iTunes (SD) | iTunes (HQ)
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.