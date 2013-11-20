CNET también está disponible en español.

Carriers reject idea of phone kill switch

You can't count on carriers to fight smartphone theft with a "kill switch," Google Glass gets some more useful apps, and the Xbox One packs in new TV features to compete with the PlayStation 4.

In this episode of Update:

- Learn what you can do to foil phone thieves, since carriers won't thwart theft with a kill switch.

- Translate languages with Word Lens on Google Glass, as developers begin making more complex apps for the headpiece.

- Compare the Logitech PowerShell iPhone game controller case with the Moga Ace Power snap-on controller. Both devices were unveiled this week for the holiday shopping season.

- Check out CNET's review of the Xbox One, Microsoft's new console that hits stores Friday.

