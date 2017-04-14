Here's the first look at Carrie Fisher in 'The Last Jedi'

Mike Sorrentino/CNET

General Leia Organa will return in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," and fans at Star Wars Celebration Orlando got a first look Friday.

Photos of Carrie Fisher as the Star Wars heroine were revealed during a panel for "The Last Jedi," showing Fisher and crew getting ready to shoot a scene. Director Rian Johnson said he met with Fisher at her house to go over the script, and they spent hours brainstorming to create just a little bit of dialog.

"I connected with her first and foremost as a writer," Johnson said. "We would sit on her bed for hours and go through the script."

Fisher passed away at age 60 in December after suffering a heart attack on an airplane, and tributes to her memory have been taking place throughout the convention weekend -- including with an emotional video reel screened Thursday.

While "The Last Jedi" is the last Star Wars film Fisher will personally act in, her brother Todd has said recent footage may be used to bring her character back for 2019's "Star Wars Episode 9." However, Lucasfilm said in January it has no plans to re-create Fisher in CGI for future Star Wars films.

In addition of these photos of Fisher, Rian also shared several peeks at life on the set. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" hits worldwide on Dec. 15.