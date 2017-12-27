On the one-year anniversary of Carrie Fisher's death, fans and friends highlighted memories of her with a #CarrieOnForever hashtag on Twitter.
The Star Wars actress died at age 60 on Dec. 27, 2016, just days after suffering a heart attack on a flight. Her mother, singer Debbie Reynolds, died a day later at age 84.
Fisher had already filmed her scenes for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," which opened this month. The film credits include an onscreen dedication that reads, "in loving memory of our princess, Carrie Fisher."
Fisher's co-star Mark Hamill sparked the raft of tributes Wednesday with #CarrieOnForever. The dog in the image he tweeted is her beloved French bulldog, Gary, who inspired an alien in the film.
Fisher was recalled by many others as well.
