Carrie Fisher in stable condition, her mother tweets

Actress Carrie Fisher is in stable condition, her mother said in a tweet on Christmas afternoon.

"If there is a change, we will share it," Debbie Reynolds tweeted.

Fisher, who is 60, was on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday when she reportedly suffered a heart attack. She remains hospitalized in Los Angeles.

Within two hours of Reynolds sending her tweet Sunday, it had been liked 17,000 times and retweeted 8,400 times. More than 600 people responded with wishes for Fisher's recovery.

"i'm so glad to hear that ... this was the best christmas present," @thegillyfiles tweeted.

"ms reynolds you just made my hanukkah good again, my dog & i send healing love to you both + paw pats for gary," tweeted @badpiratemonkey.

"THANK YOU DEBBIE. Actually crying with joy right now. Thank you for this gift!!!" @YungBidenette said in a tweet.

Best known for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars movies, Fisher reprised her role for last year's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Fisher has been on a book tour for her memoir "The Princess Diarist."

Wishes for Fisher's recovery have flowed across social media over the weekend. Popular hashtags have included #MaytheForceBeWithHer, #PrayForCarrie and #PrayForthePrincess.

On Sunday, actor Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films, tweeted his hopes for Fisher.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded at 12:11 p.m. PT Friday at the Los Angeles International Airport for a patient in cardiac arrest on an inbound flight.

"The LAFD firefighter paramedics were standing by for the plane's arrival and provided advanced life support, and aggressively treated and transported (the patient) to a local hospital," according to a department spokesman, who not say whether it was Fisher who was taken from the plane.

On Saturday, audio of the flight's pilot speaking with air traffic control was released by LiveATC.net and obtained by Reuters, according to CBS News.

"We have some passengers, nurses assisting the passenger," the pilot of the plane told air traffic control. "We have an unresponsive passenger. They're working on her right now."

"Is there medical personnel at the gate?" the air traffic control operator asked.

"Yeah, we've coordinated medical personnel for the gate," the pilot responded.