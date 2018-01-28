Carrie Fisher wins Grammy Award for 'The Princess Diarist'

The late Carrie Fisher won a Grammy Award Sunday for best spoken-word album, honoring her book, "The Princess Diarist." Fisher, who died at age 60 in December 2016, wrote the book using memories from handwritten diaries of her days on the "Star Wars" set.

Congrats Best Spoken Word Album - 'The Princess Diarist' #CarrieFisher #GRAMMYs — Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) January 28, 2018

The award was announced during the preshow ceremony before Sunday's televised awards show. Fisher beat out Neil deGrasse Tyson's "Astrophysics For People in a Hurry," Bruce Springsteen's "Born to Run," Shelly Peiken's "Confessions of a Serial Songwriter," and Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo's "Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In."

Fisher's fans found it a fitting honor, and her onscreen twin, Mark Hamill, also delivered some brotherly praise to the woman he called his "SpaceSis."

I read the book. Heard her voice in my head. @RecordingAcad: Congrats Best Spoken Word Album - 'The Princess Diarist' #CarrieFisher #GRAMMYs — David Craig (@davidcraigstl) January 28, 2018

The only winner that matters. Rest in peace, princess💕 — cony🇨🇱 (@felicityshaiz) January 28, 2018

Fisher's daughter, actress Billie Lourd, shared a touching throwback photo on Instagram.

"I wish she was here to carry me down the red carpet in some bizarre floral ensemble," Lourd said, acknowledging the vintage photo, "but instead we'll celebrate in true Carrie style: in bed in front of the TV over cold Coca-Colas and warm e-cigs. I'm beyond proud."

In 2010, Fisher was nominated for the same award for her audiobook version of the 2009 memoir "Wishful Drinking." The award went to Michael J. Fox for "Always Looking Up: Adventures of An Incurable Optimist."