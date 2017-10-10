Carrie Fisher's dog watched the new Star Wars trailer

Just watched the new trailer of The Last Jedi and my mom looks more beautiful than ever. #garymisseshismom #garyloveshismom #garyloveshisfans #garyfisher #thelastjedi #starwars A post shared by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on Oct 9, 2017 at 7:36pm PDT

Seeing Carrie Fisher as General Leia Organa in the new trailer for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" brought an emotional punch to many Star Wars fans. Fisher died after a heart attack in late 2016, leaving behind a long film legacy highlighted by her role as Princess Leia. Her dog Gary, a constant companion who often appeared with her at events, watched the trailer along with the rest of the Star Wars world.

According to People, Gary now lives with Fisher's assistant Corby McCoin. Gary, a French bulldog, has his own verified Instagram account, and an image posted there late Monday shows the personable pooch watching Fisher on a television screen. "Just watched the new trailer of The Last Jedi and my mom looks more beautiful than ever," the caption reads.

The post is both heartbreaking and heartwarming, a mix of feelings many of us get from seeing flashes of Fisher in her last turn as Leia in the trailer. Lucasfilm announced in early 2017 that it has no plans to create a CGI version of the character after Fisher's passing.

Gary isn't the only Star Wars dog with an Instagram presence. You can also follow the adventures of Mark Hamill's pup-friend Millie. The two pooches accompanied their favorite people during filming for "The Last Jedi." The new Star Wars movie opens on Dec. 15.