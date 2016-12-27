Cinnabon deletes Carrie Fisher tribute after Twitter backlash

Social media is mourning the passing of Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher, who died on Tuesday following a heart attack last Friday night. Some tributes, however, weren't taken so well by the Twitterverse.

Cinnabon rubbed many the wrong way with a tweet that seemed to be part tribute to the actress, 60, and part advertisement.

"RIP Carrie Fisher, you'll always have the best buns in the galaxy," the tweet read. Attached was a picture of Princess Leia, Fisher's most famous film role, sketched out in cinnamon, with a Cinnabon bun in place of her trademark hair buns.

Photo by Screenshot by Daniel Van Boom/CNET

Many Twitter users found the tweet offensive -- although some also defended it -- leading to the food chain to delete it and tweet an apology.

Comedian Steve Martin also deleted his attempted tribute, in which he said Carrie Fisher was "the most beautiful creature" he had ever seen, and that, "She turned out to the witty and bright as well."

Some defended the tweet as being thoughtful, but others called it offensive.

Enlarge Image Photo by Screenshot by Daniel Van Boom/CNET

Fisher was outspoken about the beauty standards of Hollywood and her rejection of being a sex symbol following "Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi," in which "Slave Leia" famously wore a gold bikini.

"Appearances are treated like, you know, something; an accomplishment," she told The Mirror last year. "Look, your parents had sex and they were both good-looking. Great for you."

Fisher also said last year in a tweet, "Youth and beauty are not accomplishments, they're the temporary happy biproducts of time and/or DNA."