Alicia Keys, John Legend buckle up for 'Carpool Karaoke' series

Apple's iPhone turns 10. Where does it go from here?

Up Next Apple's iPhone turns 10. Where does it go from here?

Photo by CBS via Getty Images

If you can't get enough of celebrities singing while carpooling, put on your seat belt and listen up.

New details have emerged about the upcoming "Carpool Karaoke" spinoff series, based on the hit videos from CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden."

The spinoff show will make its debut on Apple Music later this year, CBS confirmed Monday, but a specific date hasn't been released. (Editor's Note: CNET is owned by CBS.) Apple ordered 16 episodes in July, saying they'd be available weekly through its streaming music service. It's the first series for Apple Music.

Each episode will have a different host, with Corden set to make an appearance with actor Will Smith. Other pairings on the show will include musicians Alicia Keys and John Legend, along with Taraji P. Henson, star of the film "Hidden Figures" and TV's "Empire"; singer Ariana Grande and "Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane; and TV host and comedian Chelsea Handler and singer Blake Shelton.

The details were revealed Monday during a panel at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour in Pasadena, California.

"Carpool Karaoke" has grown into a viral hit, with the segment featuring chart-topping singer Adele ranking No. 1 on YouTube's list of top trending videos of 2016.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sampling of the stories you'll find in CNET's newsstand edition, right here.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility. Check it out here.