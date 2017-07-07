Carolina Panthers hide 'Fresh Prince' lyrics in team's tweets

If you work in social media, sometimes you have to find ways to entertain yourself.
On Friday, the official Twitter account of the Carolina Panthers posted this teasing tweet.
Spoiler for those who don't feel like scrolling through tweets about former players, strength training, player birthday wishes and ads for jerseys -- your reward is a read through the start of the lyrics of the TV theme song from Will Smith's 1990s sitcom, "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."
This kind of Hardy Boys hidden-musical-message isn't original to the Panthers. Twitter user Richard Cook pulled one off with Smash Mouth's "All Star" earlier in the week.
Some people (including the Chicago Cubs) definitely felt the Panthers owed Cook royalties, or at least a hat tip.
Three hours after posting the clue reveal tweet, the Panthers acknowledged Cook and promised him a gift package.
Original idea or not, some just got a kick out of the Fresh Princeing.
But not everyone found it so fresh.
But the best part of the whole stunt is that it really brought out the GIF patrol.
