Carolina Panthers hide 'Fresh Prince' lyrics in team's tweets

If you work in social media, sometimes you have to find ways to entertain yourself.

On Friday, the official Twitter account of the Carolina Panthers posted this teasing tweet.

Now go back and read the first word of our tweets from the last three days — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

Spoiler for those who don't feel like scrolling through tweets about former players, strength training, player birthday wishes and ads for jerseys -- your reward is a read through the start of the lyrics of the TV theme song from Will Smith's 1990s sitcom, "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

This kind of Hardy Boys hidden-musical-message isn't original to the Panthers. Twitter user Richard Cook pulled one off with Smash Mouth's "All Star" earlier in the week.

I fixed it for ya pic.twitter.com/6XOxM2VnlE — Mattan Lines (@mattan_lines) July 5, 2017

Some people (including the Chicago Cubs) definitely felt the Panthers owed Cook royalties, or at least a hat tip.

Yeah, we also saw this. https://t.co/vCaNGdwqsl — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 7, 2017

Give credit where it's due. He had the same great idea earlier this week or last. I support the team, but you gotta be fair! — Æsahættr (@RedFive87) July 7, 2017

Does anyone realize the @Panthers stole that "first word for the past 3 days" thing from @cookywook who did that for a week.Stay woke people — Pat Egan (@Pat_Egan) July 7, 2017

I guess it was only a matter of time https://t.co/lk1YFr6N9E — Richard Cook (@cookywook) July 7, 2017

Three hours after posting the clue reveal tweet, the Panthers acknowledged Cook and promised him a gift package.

Thanks for being an amazing inspiration @cookywook. We have an awesome care package ready to send your way. https://t.co/0pJmRL1sIB — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

Original idea or not, some just got a kick out of the Fresh Princeing.

This is why the @Panthers Social Media account is the G.O.A.T. of all accounts #KeepPounding — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) July 7, 2017

Definitely one of the best fan interactions I've seen — Kate McCrea (@kate_mccrea) July 7, 2017

My god that's genius! — Nat Coombs (@NatCoombs) July 7, 2017

But not everyone found it so fresh.

I'll tell you what I'm not gonna do today, go back and read the first word of the last three days of Carolina Panthers tweets. — Feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) July 7, 2017

if you think that's something go back and read the first word of my last 3,970 tweets — Braden Campbell (@TweetsByBraden) July 7, 2017

I thought the Panthers wanted us to read the first letter of their tweets, not the first word, and I was so confused for the last hour. — Jason Renner (@JasonRenner24) July 7, 2017

I'm so glad I'm not in charge of any social media because there's no way I'm planning out a week's worth of first-word-lyrics tweets. — Jeff McC (@McClure_SF) July 7, 2017

But the best part of the whole stunt is that it really brought out the GIF patrol.

This is a good idea. pic.twitter.com/3vQtRN6Wu8 — Tess Quinlan (@TessQuinlan) July 7, 2017

