Google Earth

Paperstar, a dastardly VILE operative and master origami maker, is making trouble on Google Earth. The Keys to the Kremlin have been stolen from Russia. Your job: investigate the scene of the crime in Moscow, track down the criminals and recover the loot.

Keys to the Kremlin is the third and final Carmen Sandiego game to come to Google Earth this year. In March, the '90s star of children's educational television returned when The Crown Jewels Caper debuted. In May, the globetrotter came back with The Tutankhamun's Mask Caper.

Like in the previous two games, you'll use the magnifying glass to interview witnesses in different cities and gather clues. When you think you've figured out the next step, click the airplane icon to fly to the next city.

Google said that its focusing on new partnerships, but there's a possibility that it will work with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt again. Gumshoes can find the previous Carmen Sandiego mysteries in the Games category on Google Earth. Google also said it's working on more geography-based games.

Netflix released a Carmen Sandiego animated show earlier this year and is making a live-action Carmen Sandiego movie starring Gina Rodriguez, who also voices the character in the Netflix show.

Originally published June 18.

Update, June 19: Adds response from Google.