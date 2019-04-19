Carl's Jr. stirs the pot with CBD burger on 4/20

Fast-food chain Carl's Jr. isn't trying to get you high, but it's found another way to celebrate 4/20 day, the unofficial holiday for all things pot-related.

Carl's Jr. has your munchies fix: the Rocky Mountain High Cheese Burger Delight. It's made with a double stack of beef, pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, criss-cross fries and a CBD-infused Santa Fe sauce. CBD, or cannabidiol, is a cannabis plant extract with extremely low or no amounts of THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana.

4/20 only: We're dropping our Rocky Mountain High Cheese Burger Delight with CBD-infused Santa Fe sauce at one Denver location only. #rockymountainhigh pic.twitter.com/Ekk4f4r1YL — Carl’s Jr. (@CarlsJr) April 17, 2019

A Rocky Mountain High burger's worth of sauce contains about five milligrams of CBD extract, which may create a calming or pain-relieving effect.

You can't get much more limited edition than this cheeseburger, though. It's only available on April 20 at a single Carl's Jr. location in Denver at 4050 Colorado Blvd.

Colorado legalized recreational pot use in 2014, though the legality of CBD can be a confusing subject. Hemp-derived CBD products are widely available across much of the US, but some states have cracked down on the extract.

So what does a CBD cheeseburger taste (and feel) like? You'll have to wait for Saturday to hit it. And if you want to pay for it with exact change, you'll need to have $4.20 ready to go. Good one, Carl's Jr.