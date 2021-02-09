Carl Pei's Nothing company is backed by Google and building 'ecosystem' of devices

Nothing

Two weeks ago, OnePlus founder Carl Pei officially launched his new venture -- a consumer electronics company called Nothing. It might not sound like much so far, but Nothing is backed by GV (previously Google Ventures), which invested $15 million in the company, entirely financing its latest funding round, according to Bloomberg.

GV, is the investment arm of Google's parent company Alphabet, which has previously invested in companies including Uber and Slack. GV is now the latest addition to a list of prominent backers financing Nothing, including Reddit CEO and cofounder Steve Huffman, Twitch cofounder Kevin Lin, Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave and YouTuber Casey Neistat.

This summer Nothing will release headphones -- its first consumer product. But Pei told Bloomberg in an interview that Nothing is also currently building "an ecosystem of smart devices," not just in the audio category, which will all talk to each other. The design and the actual details of these products are still top secret, but Pei, who left phone maker OnePlus last year, likely has something exciting up his sleeve to get backing for a new company entering the competitive consumer electronics market.

When Pei launched Nothing at the end of January, he described the company as "a giant reset button" for tech. The company's website is currently home to some cryptic text that gives us next to nothing to go on about what more to expect. It's all very mysterious -- consider us well and truly on tenterhooks.