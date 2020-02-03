Cards Against Humanity reportedly buys parody site ClickHole.com

Cards Against Humanity

Game company Cards Against Humanity has reportedly closed a deal to acquire parody website ClickHole.com from G/O Media. Financial terms of the all-cash deal weren't revealed, but BuzzFeed News reported that Cards Against Humanity intends to make the site's employees its majority owners.

The site was founded by The Onion in 2014 to parody sites such as Upworthy and BuzzFeed before turning its sights to satirizing online politics. The site will operate independently and its employees won't be involved in writing any of the game company's famous cards, BuzzFeed reported.

Other G/O Media properties include Gizmodo, Deadspin and The Onion. The Onion will reportedly remain part of G/O Media.

Cards Against Humanity is a wildly popular game in which player draws a fill-in-the-blank card, and the other players all pick a card from their hands with a weird, goofy or dirty word or phrase, and the first player picks the best fit.

Representatives for Cards Against Humanity and G/O Media didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.