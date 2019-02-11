CNET también está disponible en español.

Cardi B disappears from Instagram after Grammys win

After winning best rap album for Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B gets real private.

61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
After getting all that Grammy shine as the first solo female artist to win best rap album, Cardi B has gone Instagram MIA.

An Instagram search for the rapper, who goes by "iamcardib", yields "User not found", the social media platform shows Monday. Cardi B had 40.7 million followers and 575 posts. Key word: had.

According to Twitter user @Th3_D4RK_NIT3, "Cardi B posted a rant on Instagram only to delete it minutes later. Is her actions justified or nah?"

Cardi B just won best rap album for Invasion of Privacy at the 61st Grammys on Sunday, her first Grammy after receiving seven nominations.

A Cardi B representative didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

