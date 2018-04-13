Cardi B crushes Taylor Swift's first-week streaming record on Apple Music

Enlarge Image Amazon

Meet the new queen of stream on Apple Music.

With 100 million streams for her debut album Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B set a record for most first-week streams by a female artist on Apple Music, according to Apple.

That doubles the number of first-week streams by previous record holder Taylor Swift and her album, Reputation.

After just one week, Invasion of Privacy is already the No. 5 most-streamed album on Apple Music, edging ahead of Ed Sheeran's Divide and The Weeknd's Starboy.

Variety says the album "looks like a shoo-in for the No. 1 spot on next week's albums chart, which would make Cardi B just the fifth female rapper to top the Billboard 200, along with Nicki Minaj (twice), Eve, Foxy Brown and of course, Lauryn Hill.

Apple Music just hit 40 million subscribers. As of January, Spotify had around 70 million.