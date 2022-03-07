Captivating Lego Jane Goodall Tribute Set Embraces Chimpanzees, Trees

Enlarge Image Lego Group

Primatologist and conservationist Jane Goodall has now been enshrined in Lego form. The groundbreaking researcher is the star of a 276-piece tribute set full of trees, flowers and chimpanzees.

Some of the pieces in the set are made from Lego's plant-based plastic from sugarcane, one component of the toy company's efforts to make more sustainable and environmentally friendly products. The set includes a Goodall minifigure and a small plaque with her name and the word "ethologist," the term for a scientist who studies animal behavior in natural settings.

Goodall, now 87, gets a very accurate Lego look complete with khaki pants and a green safari-style shirt, fitting attire for working in the field. The three chimpanzee figures are a nod to her most famous research. "Jane's pioneering study of wild chimpanzees began 60 years ago in Tanzania and revolutionized how we think about both chimpanzees and humankind," Lego said.

The Goodall tribute is timed for Women's History Month and International Women's Day on March 8, both celebrations of the global contributions of women. While the set has a $23 price tag (roughly £17.50 or AU$31), it's available as a free promotional gift with a Lego purchase online or in Lego stores of $120 or more in the US or £120 in the UK. The promotion runs through March 15.

Goodall remains active. The Jane Goodall Institute is working to save endangered chimpanzees from extinction. The Lego tribute set is a small way of recognizing her decades of work and contributions to wildlife conservation.