Captain Marvel's Brie Larson reportedly inks seven-movie Marvel deal

Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

If you're wondering about what's next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it might involve quite a bit of Captain Marvel.

Brie Larson, who'll play Captain Marvel, has reportedly signed on for seven movies, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Thursday.

Marvel Studios did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a tweet, Larson disputed the report.

Counterpoint: this is not true https://t.co/aDlKZu8Rqo — Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 11, 2018

Captain Marvel will hit theaters March 8, 2019.

First published Oct. 11, 8:56 a.m. PT.

Update, 9:27 a.m. PT: Adds Brie Larson tweet.