CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Captain Marvel's Brie Larson reportedly inks seven-movie Marvel deal

Get ready for plenty of Captain Marvel.

null

Brie Larson could be playing Captain Marvel for a while.

 Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

If you're wondering about what's next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it might involve quite a bit of Captain Marvel

Brie Larson, who'll play Captain Marvel, has reportedly signed on for seven movies, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Thursday. 

Marvel Studios did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

In a tweet, Larson disputed the report. 

Captain Marvel will hit theaters March 8, 2019. 

First published Oct. 11, 8:56 a.m. PT. 
Update, 9:27 a.m. PT: Adds Brie Larson tweet.

Next Article: Google Home Hub says no to smart-home cameras in your bedroom