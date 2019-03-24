Captain Marvel continues to soar at the box office, and just crossed the $900 million mark in global earnings.
The superhero film, starring Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, has earned more than $910 million globally in 19 days in theaters, Disney reported Sunday. That breaks down to more than $322 million domestically and $589 million outside the US.
Captain Marvel now stands as the No. 10 superhero release of all time internationally, and No. 21 in the US.
Internationally, the movie's earnings have jetted it past 2007's Spider-Man 3, which earned $891 million internationally; 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, which earned $880 million internationally; and 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which earned $874 million internationally.
As of Friday, the earnings had already sent Captain Marvel soaring past another superhero film starring a female hero, 2017's Wonder Woman, which earned $822 million globally.
The film topped the box office for its first two weeks in theaters, but shed that title this week to Jordan Peele's new horror movie, Us.
Us scared up the third-largest box office opening for a horror film ever, earning $70.3 million at the domestic box office, The Hollywood Reporter notes. The only two horror films to top Us are 2017's It, with $123.4 million, and 2018's Halloween, which earned $76.2 million.
Originally published March 23.
Update March 24: Notes that Captain Marvel has now passed $900 million in earnings.
Discuss: Captain Marvel zooms past $900 million, but Us scares up box-office crown
