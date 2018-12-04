Captain Marvel trailer features Brie Larson battling in space

Marvel Studios

Are you ready for some superheroes? During Monday night's NFL game between the Washington Redskins and Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles, Marvel Studios shared the second trailer for 2019's Captain Marvel. The first trailer arrived in September, and has been viewed a stunning 46 million times on YouTube. Expect this one, which dives deeper into Carol Danvers' powers and backstory, to garner just as many by the weekend.

We saw Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) punch out an older woman in the first trailer, but here we see that the old lady is full of fight on her own as the two of them tumble around the bus, earning some serious stares. And if you think she's a nice old lady and not a shapeshifting Krull, we have some decades-old grandma candy to sell you.

Now playing: Watch this: Captain Marvel second trailer packs a punch

There's also a nice roll of flashbacks showing how Carol Danvers became Captain Marvel (aw, she was a cute little girl) and if you like Mr. Spock's green blood, you're in for a treat. It's also still cool and a bit jarring to see Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury without his eyepatch. The two have a fun rapport, especially when it comes to yes-no questions. Cat lovers, we get another decent scene with the feline that's not really an innocent little furball. Meowza!

The 1990s-set feature film drew buzz when 2018's Avengers: Infinity War featured the hero's logo in a post-credits scene. In that scene, as Thanos begins to dissolve half the population, Jackson's Fury manages to use his pager (because 1990s) and sends a message to Captain Marvel just as he, too, vanishes.

Now playing: Watch this: Captain Marvel: What you need to know

Despite all the rumors that have proven untrue about other Marvel movie trailers dropping (something that rhymes with Schamengers 4), the studio announced this one clearly. On Sunday, Marvel Studios sent out a tweet displaying the new Captain Marvel poster and saying the trailer would come during Monday night's game.

Check out the new poster and tune-in to @ESPN’s Monday Night Football to see the brand new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #CaptainMarvel. pic.twitter.com/43EPkcTBET — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 3, 2018

Captain Marvel is due out March 8 in the US and UK and March 7 in Australia, about two months before Avengers 4 hits.

Everything we think we know about the Avengers sequel: Think Avengers: Infinity War was intense? Stay tuned for part two.

How to watch every MCU property in the perfect order: From Marvel films to the shows on Netflix, here's the best order to experience the MCU.