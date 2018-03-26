'Captain Marvel' starts filming, Clark Gregg role confirmed

It's a Marvel-ous day. Marvel Studios confirmed in a tweet on Monday that production has begun on the 2019 superhero film "Captain Marvel."

Production has begun on Marvel Studios' #CaptainMarvel. @BrieLarson receives instructions from Brigadier General Jeannie Leavitt, 57th Wing Commander, on a recent visit to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada to research her character. pic.twitter.com/i5brzZH852 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 26, 2018

"The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races," Marvel announced.

And get out your scrunchies and slap bracelets. The film will time-travel to the not-so-distant past, as it's set in the 1990s. This is the first time the Marvel Cinematic Universe has visited the decade of Furby, grunge and clear colas.

Oscar winner Brie Larson plays Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. The film also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Clark Gregg and Jude Law.

Three of those names were especially important revelations to fans. Clark Gregg is known for playing Agent Phil Coulson in the MCU, and supposedly was killed off in 2012's "The Avengers." (That's not a spoiler after six years, is it?) Since this film is set in the 1990s, his death obviously wouldn't affect the plot of "Captain Marvel."

And Djimon Hounsou and Lee Pace both play villains in 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy," another MCU film.

"Captain Marvel" is scheduled to open in March 2019, two months before the yet-untitled "Avengers 4."