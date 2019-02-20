CNET también está disponible en español.

TV and Movies

Captain Marvel stars gush with love for Goose the cat

On #LoveYourPetDay, Goose gets the purr-fect tribute from Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson.

cat2

Could Goose the cat be the real star of the upcoming movie Captain Marvel?

 Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

When Captain Marvel officially hits theaters next month, she'll have some furry company in the cockpit.

In the Captain Marvel movie, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) has a cat named Goose, but her furry friend turns out to be something more than just a typical feline.

For #LoveYourPetDay Wednesday on Twitter, Larson and Captain Marvel co-star Samuel L. Jackson compliment Goose's acting skills in this new video.

If you read the Captain Marvel comics, you know Goose is actually an alien species called Flerken that just so happens to look like a run-of-the-mill cat.  

In previous trailer footage, we've seen Goose in the cockpit with Carol, rubbing against the legs of various characters and even floating happily in space. But we have yet to see the cat-like character in battle. 

I can't wait to see the fur fly when Goose teams up Carol in Captain Marvel, which hits theaters worldwide on International Women's Day, March 8. Read early reactions here

