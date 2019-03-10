Captain Marvel soars to super-powered $455 million at global box office

Marvel

Captain Marvel soared through its first weekend in theaters, earning an estimated $153 million in the US and an estimated $455 million globally, scoring the biggest debut of 2019, Disney said Sunday.

The film opened globally everywhere except Japan, and is now the sixth-highest global debut of all time, biggest ever for March, and the second-biggest global opening-weekend totals for a superhero film, trailing only Avengers: Infinity War.

The film nabbed various places on the all-time lists, including the third-biggest March debut of all time and the seventh-biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe debut ever. Of the MCU films, only The Avengers films, Black Panther, Iron Man 3 and Captain America: Civil War have opened better.

If the estimated totals hold, the film will fall right in line with what Disney was predicting on Saturday, when the studio announced it expected three-day earnings of $145 million to $155 million.

Captain Marvel is the first MCU standalone film featuring a woman in the lead role. DC's Wonder Woman earned $409 million worldwide and $412 million in the US in 2017, for a global total of $821 million, according to BoxOfficeMojo.