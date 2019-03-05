Captain Marvel opens Thursday, March 7: Reserve your tickets now

Captain Marvel opens on Friday, March 8 (with early preview shows on Thursday, March 7) and tickets will be hard to come by. In its first 24 hours of sales, the film became one of Fandango's best preselling Marvel movies, alongside Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther. That backlog is set to grow now that we know that the movie is pretty great, too: CNET's Patricia Puentes calls it "a rousing tale of self-discovery with a '90s riff."

You can reserve your tickets for Captain Marvel on Fandango or Atom:

Alternately, you can reserve directly through the services of these major theater chains:

Marvel's first female-led full-length film, with its first female co-director, has a lot going for it: a butt-kicking Brie Larson as Air Force pilot Carol Danvers (also known as Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and an alien race known as the Skrulls.

For fans, the stakes are high: if you miss Captain Marvel in theaters, don't expect to watch it at home on Netflix. On Feb. 6, Disney CEO Bob Iger noted it'll be the company's first film to skip Netflix and instead head to Disney's own Disney+ streaming service.

After Captain Marvel comes Avengers: Endgame, debuting on April 26. And after that, Spider-Man: Far from Home, which premieres on July 5.

This story originally posted on Feb. 28.

