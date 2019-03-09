Captain Marvel merchandise isn't kitten around with Goose and Carol

Brie Larson may be the star of Captain Marvel, which opened Friday and is already raking in the bucks. But the cat she stars with, dubbed Goose in the superhero film, is a cute furry presence in much of the movie merchandise.

Here are some fun finds that will keep Captain Marvel in your life long after the post-credit scenes roll.

Watch out: $39.99 SuperHeroStuff.com What time is it? Time to go back to the 1990s, when Captain Marvel is set. See at SuperHeroStuff.com

Through superhero eyes: $85 Diff Eyewear See the world through Captain Marvel-colored aviator sunglasses. See at Diff Eyewear

The write stuff: $14.95 Shop Disney Rub your hand down the image on the cover of this journal and the sparkly reversible sequins flip from blue, gold and red to teal, black and silver. See at Shop Disney

Cap it off: $34 New Era Captain Marvel is a bit confused by headgear with logos or wording on it, but what does she know? This is a pretty cool hat. See at New Era

Solemate: $29.92 Hot Topic Snazzy high-tops like these will help you rule the playground, the basketball court, or just the mall. See at Hot Topic

Dress-up days: $128 Shop Disney There are plenty of Captain Marvel-themed dresses, from kiddie costumes to sexier fare, but this halter-neck offering is a favorite. See at Shop Disney

'90s style: $22 Amazon Brie Larson's character wears a faded Nine Inch Nails shirt in the 1990s-set film, and this subtle shirt has that same well-worn, well-loved look. See at Amazon

Marvel-ous purse: $39 Hot Topic This Captain Marvel-styled crossbody bag doesn't bray out the character's name or face, but it uses the stylish star logo to smart effect. See at Hot Topic

Now ear this: $10.90 Hot Topic Change your Captain Marvel-style earrings on a daily basis with this five-pack. See at Hot Topic

Key to the film: $8 Amazon Goose, who reportedly is not your normal cat (no spoilers beyond that), appears on a cute Funko Pop keychain. Maybe the furball will use its powers to help you remember where you parked. See at Amazon

Crazy cat lady: $24 Amazon Goose is also an accessory to this 11.5-inch action figure, fitting right in Carol Danvers' backpack. See at Amazon

Get your motor running: $20 Amazon Goose isn't the only Captain Marvel character to get the Funko treatment. Here, Carol Danvers zooms off into the distance on her motorcycle. See at Amazon

Blast of power: $15 Target It's not exactly Hulk Hands, but Captain Marvel's ability to shoot photon blasts from her clenched fists gets honored in this cool Photon Power FX Glove, which features light and sound effects. See at Target