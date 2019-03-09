Captain Marvel merchandise isn't kitten around with Goose and Carol

Brie Larson may be the star of Captain Marvel, which opened Friday and is already raking in the bucks. But the cat she stars with, dubbed Goose in the superhero film, is a cute furry presence in much of the movie merchandise.
Here are some fun finds that will keep Captain Marvel in your life long after the post-credit scenes roll.
Disclosure: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.
Watch out: $39.99SuperHeroStuff.com
What time is it? Time to go back to the 1990s, when Captain Marvel is set.
Through superhero eyes: $85Diff Eyewear
See the world through Captain Marvel-colored aviator sunglasses.
The write stuff: $14.95Shop Disney
Rub your hand down the image on the cover of this journal and the sparkly reversible sequins flip from blue, gold and red to teal, black and silver.
Cap it off: $34New Era
Captain Marvel is a bit confused by headgear with logos or wording on it, but what does she know? This is a pretty cool hat.
Solemate: $29.92Hot Topic
Snazzy high-tops like these will help you rule the playground, the basketball court, or just the mall.
Dress-up days: $128Shop Disney
There are plenty of Captain Marvel-themed dresses, from kiddie costumes to sexier fare, but this halter-neck offering is a favorite.
'90s style: $22Amazon
Brie Larson's character wears a faded Nine Inch Nails shirt in the 1990s-set film, and this subtle shirt has that same well-worn, well-loved look.
Marvel-ous purse: $39Hot Topic
This Captain Marvel-styled crossbody bag doesn't bray out the character's name or face, but it uses the stylish star logo to smart effect.
Now ear this: $10.90Hot Topic
Change your Captain Marvel-style earrings on a daily basis with this five-pack.
Key to the film: $8Amazon
Goose, who reportedly is not your normal cat (no spoilers beyond that), appears on a cute Funko Pop keychain. Maybe the furball will use its powers to help you remember where you parked.
Crazy cat lady: $24Amazon
Goose is also an accessory to this 11.5-inch action figure, fitting right in Carol Danvers' backpack.
Get your motor running: $20Amazon
Goose isn't the only Captain Marvel character to get the Funko treatment. Here, Carol Danvers zooms off into the distance on her motorcycle.
Blast of power: $15Target
It's not exactly Hulk Hands, but Captain Marvel's ability to shoot photon blasts from her clenched fists gets honored in this cool Photon Power FX Glove, which features light and sound effects.
Fur-ocious: $19.95ShopDisney
A stuffed version of Goose looks like a real softie.
Discuss: Captain Marvel merchandise isn't kitten around with Goose and Carol
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.