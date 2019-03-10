Brie Larson dressed as Captain Marvel surprises moviegoers

Marvel

What's cooler than seeing Captain Marvel in theaters on opening weekend? How about having Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson serving you popcorn in person?

Fans going to see Captain Marvel at the AMC Clifton Commons 16 movie theater in Clifton, New Jersey, on Saturday night were surprised with a visit from Larson herself.

The official Marvel Twitter account shared photos and video on Saturday.

Larson greeted excited fans before the screening.

"I just heard that I was on the cups and popcorn and I wanted to see for myself," Larson said in the video. "Thank you so much for coming. You guys are so awesome to come opening weekend," Larson said to the New Jersey movie goers in the video.

And if that wasn't cool enough, Larson also worked the concessions stand, serving popcorn and soda to fans.

Captain Marvel is already skyrocketing up the box office charts after its first full day in theaters on Friday. The Marvel superhero film earned an estimated $61.4 million domestically, Disney announced Saturday, including the $20.7 million preview day on Thursday.

That's pretty impressive, considering Larson wasn't even at all those screenings.