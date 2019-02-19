Captain Marvel reactions are in and it's pure '90s fun for Marvel fans

Marvel Studios

It feels like we've been waiting an age for Captain Marvel to hit our screens. The newest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has promised a lot -- a butt-kicking Brie Larson as airforce pilot Carol Danvers (aka Captain Marvel herself), Samuel L. Jackson as a pre-eyepatch Nick Fury and a weird alien race known as the Skrulls.

But after all that patient waiting (remember, this is Marvel we're talking about) Captain Marvel has finally landed. Marvel held screenings for a select group of reviewers on Tuesday night and they were ready to share their thoughts as soon as the social media embargo dropped.

The film doesn't hit theatres until March 8 in the US and UK and March 7 in Australia (you can read up on everything you need to know about the film here in the mean time).

But based on the early response, the verdict is in: Captain Marvel has well and truly earned her place in the MCU.

Fans of #CaptainMarvel comics are going to love the movie. Plain and simple. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) February 20, 2019

Captain Marvel is a blast! Has some cool surprises that I definitely didn't see coming, and the mystery/origin it weaves is engaging and fun. Brie Larson is awesome, and makes a fantastic first step into the MCU #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/oqrRtgDQrp — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) February 20, 2019

Captain Marvel is everything that I hoped it would be. It feels completely unlike any other Marvel film. A unique and fresh take on an origin story that feels new. Brie Larson is fantastic as Carol Danvers. This is one of my favorite Marvel movies of all time. #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/0ou7HU93MY — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) February 20, 2019

The future of the MCU gets even brighter adding #CaptainMarvel to the mix. Really fell for @brielarson’s sass, strength & energy in the role. Same with @LashanaLynch too! Ben Mendelsohn is A+ casting as Talos. And yes, Goose is a scene stealer. 2nd viewing can’t come soon enough. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) February 20, 2019

Beyond the awesome turn by Brie Larson as the lead character, fans were loving the '90s vibe of the film (something Captain Marvel definitely leaned into with its early marketing).

#CaptainMarvel is (takes deep 90s breath) TOTALLY AWESOME. Never related to a Marvel character quite like Carol. She’s the stubborn witty 90s kid I like to think I am. pic.twitter.com/H6Q9s90KHA — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) February 20, 2019

#CaptainMarvel has a great ‘90s sci-fi vibe w/ a tone unlike any other Marvel movie, really. It’s retro & trippy, mysterious & dorky. It’s funny in surprising places & badass in all the right places. It remains entertaining because it’s always changing. It’s got the right stuff pic.twitter.com/o7AvqYY63x — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 20, 2019

#CaptainMarvel⁠ ⁠ is very fun. And I am thrilled to announce Brie Larson wears my EXACT SAME NINE INCH NAILS tee for more than half the film. Seriously. I’ve never seen anyone else with this shirt. — Anna Klassen (@AnnaJKlassen) February 20, 2019

Despite explosive action, #CaptainMarvel is a character piece & Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers does not disappoint. She crushes it, despite having only 10 mins of screen time sandwiched between full episodes of America’s favorite sitcom, Friends. Can't wait to see her lead Phase 4! — Ben Mekler (@benmekler) February 20, 2019

There were also a few unexpected standouts, beyond the usual big action and explosions we've come to expect from Marvel.

Really loved #CaptainMarvel. It’s a little wobbly at times but only because it’s so ambitious. It’s beautifully constructed, hilarious and offers tons of surprises. @brielarson obviously rules but Ben Mendelsohn is the surprise MVP. pic.twitter.com/yQLQGl2Yt0 — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) February 20, 2019

Lots of fun Easter eggs in #CaptainMarvel that link it to the history and other films in the MCU. Watch closely. — Anna Klassen (@AnnaJKlassen) February 20, 2019

And the best part for loyal fans of the MCU? Captain Marvel opens with a tribute to the late, great Stan Lee.