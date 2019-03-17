Captain Marvel belts out 'Just a Girl' and Gwen Stefani approves

The Late Late Show with James Cordon/Apple TV via YouTube

Captain Marvel is memorable for many reasons.

It's the first Marvel film to star a female protagonist (Brie Larson), have a female director (Anna Boden) and a female composer (Pinar Toprak).

It also contains one of those fight scenes that stick in your brain for punches and energy blasts timed to the beat of a smashing punk-rock song.

That song is "Just a Girl" by the '80s rock band No Doubt, which some of us younger folks no doubt didn't realize featured Gwen Stefani as the lead singer.

Stefani has had a listen to Larson and co-star Samuel L. Jackson singing "Just a Girl" in an episode of Carpool Karaoke, available on the Apple TV app.

And she loves it.

"This is just ridiculously amazing," Stefani tweeted Sunday at Larson and Jackson's accounts with a link to their performance.

Stefani has been the on and off lead singer for rockers No Doubt since they formed in 1986. In between hiatuses Stefani went solo in 2004 with party mainstays "Rich Girl" and "Hollaback Girl". No Doubt released "Just a Girl" as a single along with their Tragic Kingdom album from 1995.

Not just a superhero, Larson had a music career herself, so it's not surprising she can belt a tune. Her first and only album "Finally Out of P.E." came out in 2005.

Other songs to pump you up on the Captain Marvel soundtrack include: Waterfalls by TLC, Crazy on You by Heart and Come As You Are by Nirvana.

No tweet reply from Larson and Jackson yet, but I would be happy if they responded with a rendition of "Don't Speak".