Captain Marvel blasts her way into billion-dollar box office club

Chuck Zlotnik/Marvel Studios

Brie Larson's Captain Marvel is the newest member of the box office billion-dollar club, Disney reported on Wednesday. It's the seventh Marvel Studios film to reach this milestone.

The movie has earned $358 million domestically, which when added to $645 million from international markets, pushes the movie over the mark.

It's a good time to be in the Marvel movie business. There have been 21 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and together they've earned over $18.5 billion, averaging $880 million per film.

Captain Marvel will be seen again in Avengers: Endgame, which just set records for ticket presales. When tickets started selling on Tuesday, it took the film only six hours to pass its MCU predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War, and three Star Wars films and become the most-anticipated film ever, according to movie-ticket sales site Fandango.