Captain Marvel, Avengers, Detective Pikachu: All your must-see trailers

Want a taste of the most exciting forthcoming movies? Here's your one-stop-blockbuster-shop for the hottest trailers, giving you a taste of Captain Marvel, Detective Pikachu, Avengers: Endgame, Toy Story 4, Hobbs and Shaw and many more...

Avengers: Endgame

Marvel kept us waiting for the Avengers: Endgame trailer. Can Captain America, Black Widow and Ant-Man save the day after Avengers: Infinity War?

Marvel also dropped this teaser trailer during the Super Bowl.

Captain Marvel

"Time to show these boys how we do it. Are you ready?" Brie Larson is Captain Marvel AKA Carol Danvers, Top Gun fighter pilot and sci-fi superhero.

This was the first trailer.

Then there's this Super Bowl trailer.

Shazam!

DC's hero with the heart of a kid looks like a fun ride in Shazam!

Detective Pikachu

This Pokemon spin-off looks pretty wild. Ryan Reynolds lends his voice to the little yellow sleuth.

Toy Story 4

Buzz and Woody and the gang of playthings are back, with a few new friends.

Us

Jordan Peele's follow-up to Get Out, Us promises more mind-bending horror.

Here's the Super Bowl trailer...

Hobbs & Shaw

Best of frenemies Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham get into Fast and Furious spin-off action in Hobbs & Shaw.

John Wick 3

Keanu Reeves returns for more epic bullet-strewn action.

Men in Black International

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson tackle aliens in this belated reboot.

Dumbo

Tim Burton reinvents the childrens' classic for a new generation.

Aladdin

Another Disney reboot -- and this time Will Smith is the genie.

The Lion King

And another Disney reboot for 2019.

Pet Sematary

Another Steven King adaptation brings the horror.

Birds of Prey

Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor take flight in DC's super-anti-hero movie expected in 2020.

Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Your childhood faves team up to take on the bad guys in this animated adaptation of a recent crossover comic. Cowabunga!

Apollo 11

A documentary featuring never-before-seen footage of the mission to the moon.

Child's Play

The demonic doll is rebooted in this horror movie starring Aubrey Plaza.

His Dark Materials



Based on Philip Pullman's fantasy trilogy of novels, a new TV adaptation of His Dark Materials stars Logan's Dafne Keen with James McAvoy and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Frozen 2

The storm rages on in Disney's sequel.

Tolkien

Nicholas Hoult is JRR Tolkien, the author of the Lord of the Rings books.

