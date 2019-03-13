Captain Marvel, Avengers, Detective Pikachu: All your must-see trailers

Want a taste of the most exciting forthcoming movies? Here's your one-stop-blockbuster-shop for the hottest trailers, giving you a taste of Captain Marvel, Detective Pikachu, Avengers: Endgame, Toy Story 4, Hobbs and Shaw and many more...
Avengers: Endgame
Marvel kept us waiting for the Avengers: Endgame trailer. Can Captain America, Black Widow and Ant-Man save the day after Avengers: Infinity War?
Marvel also dropped this teaser trailer during the Super Bowl.
Captain Marvel
"Time to show these boys how we do it. Are you ready?" Brie Larson is Captain Marvel AKA Carol Danvers, Top Gun fighter pilot and sci-fi superhero.
This was the first trailer.
Then there's this Super Bowl trailer.
Shazam!
DC's hero with the heart of a kid looks like a fun ride in Shazam!
Detective Pikachu
This Pokemon spin-off looks pretty wild. Ryan Reynolds lends his voice to the little yellow sleuth.
Toy Story 4
Buzz and Woody and the gang of playthings are back, with a few new friends.
Us
Jordan Peele's follow-up to Get Out, Us promises more mind-bending horror.
Here's the Super Bowl trailer...
Hobbs & Shaw
Best of frenemies Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham get into Fast and Furious spin-off action in Hobbs & Shaw.
John Wick 3
Keanu Reeves returns for more epic bullet-strewn action.
Men in Black International
Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson tackle aliens in this belated reboot.
Dumbo
Tim Burton reinvents the childrens' classic for a new generation.
Aladdin
Another Disney reboot -- and this time Will Smith is the genie.
The Lion King
And another Disney reboot for 2019.
Pet Sematary
Another Steven King adaptation brings the horror.
Birds of Prey
Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor take flight in DC's super-anti-hero movie expected in 2020.
Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Your childhood faves team up to take on the bad guys in this animated adaptation of a recent crossover comic. Cowabunga!
Apollo 11
A documentary featuring never-before-seen footage of the mission to the moon.
Child's Play
The demonic doll is rebooted in this horror movie starring Aubrey Plaza.
His Dark Materials
Based on Philip Pullman's fantasy trilogy of novels, a new TV adaptation of His Dark Materials stars Logan's Dafne Keen with James McAvoy and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Frozen 2
The storm rages on in Disney's sequel.
Tolkien
Nicholas Hoult is JRR Tolkien, the author of the Lord of the Rings books.
For more must-see movies coming in 2019, check out our gallery of the sci-fi, fantasy, horror and action movies coming this year.
The Matrix remembered at 20: Keanu classic or cyberpunk snooze?: Share your own memories of the 1999 sci-fi action movie.
Everything we know about the last season of Game of Thrones: Winter is coming, but until then we're left with reports and juicy rumors.
