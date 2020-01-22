CNET también está disponible en español.

Captain Marvel 2 reportedly in development for 2022

Report claims the setting will shift from the 1990s of the first film to the present day.

Brie Larson will return as Captain Marvel.

 Marvel

Turn off the Nirvana and turn up the... Billie Eilish? Captain Marvel 2 is reportedly in the works, but will leave the 1990s setting of the original 2019 film behind for the present day. The Hollywood Reporter reported on Wednesday that Megan McDonnell, a staff writer on the upcoming Disney Plus show WandaVision, will write the Captain Marvel 2 script, moving it from the 1990s to current times, and that Disney is hoping to release the sequel in 2022.

A spokesperson for Marvel did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the THR report says McDonnell is in the "final negotiations to seal her deal," and said the studio would look for a female director. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed Captain Marvel 2 was coming when he spoke at Comic-Con in San Diego in 2019, but gave little information.

The original film starred Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. It became the seventh movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to pass the billion-dollar mark at the box office.