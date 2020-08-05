Captain Marvel 2 reportedly has a new director

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Captain Marvel 2 might have just found an exciting new director to take over the Brie Larson-starring superhero sequel.

Deadline tells us Nia DaCosta is the favorite to take over from Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who wrote and directed the first movie and found massive success at the box office: $1.1 billion worldwide, making Captain Marvel the first female-led superhero film to pass the billion-dollar mark.

DaCosta reportedly met with Marvel head Kevin Feige over the weekend, along with a few other unknown candidates. Megan McDonnell, a staff writer on Disney Plus' WandaVision, has reportedly already penned the script for the sequel.

Marvel and Disney had no comment.

DaCosta would make another impressive director to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe with indie roots, having paired Tessa Thompson with Lily James in the captivating crime-thriller-western Little Woods, her debut feature released in 2019.

Going back further, she directed a couple of episodes of excellent British crime drama Top Boy.

Her big new upcoming project is Candyman, a supernatural slasher written by Get Out's Jordan Peele. The trailer is out and Universal plans to release the movie in theaters at the end of this year (keep an eye on that one).

Other female directors who've scored superhero blockbusters include Chloe Zhao with Marvel's upcoming The Eternals and Cathy Yan with DC's Birds of Prey.