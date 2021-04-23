Captain America 4 is reportedly in the works

Disney Plus

Captain America 4 is reportedly being worked on by Disney and Marvel, with the head writer and creator of Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier said to be writing the script. No word yet on who's been cast, but it would likely star Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson character as Captain America, The Hollywood Reporter said Friday.

The news follows the Falcon and Winter Soldier series final airing on Disney Plus Friday. The series also starred Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter.

Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.