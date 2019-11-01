Capital One outage keeps customers from accessing their money

Friday is not payday for some Capital One customers. The bank is in the middle of a system-wide outage that is preventing people from accessing and depositing their money.
A tweet from the Capital One customer service Twitter account Friday morning confirmed an issue after customer tweeted to the bank about unable to access their accounts. One customer who contacted the bank by phone tweeted she was told by a representative it was a system-wide problem. Capital One says it's working to resolve the issue.
"Capital one is experiencing a technical issue impacting customer money movement including direct deposits, and the ability for some customers to access accounts," the company said in the tweet.
Customers replied to the tweet with a multitidue of issues from this outage. Some said their direct deposits scheduled for today were not added to their accounts. Another customer said she is currently unable to use her Capital One debit card. Others said they can't access their info via the bank's app or even at an ATM.
Capital One didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.
Back in July, the bank was a victim of a data breach resulting in the theft of more than 100 million US citizens. The hacked stemmed from a firewall issue with its Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud server.
