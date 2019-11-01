Capital One fixes systemwide outage

Getty Images

Capital One customers had to wait several hours before they could access their money on Friday. The bank had a massive outage that prevented people from withdrawing or depositing funds.

A tweet from the bank's customer service Twitter account Friday afternoon said the issue affecting its customers in the morning had been resolved. However, some tweeted in response, saying they still couldn't access their direct deposits, or transfer funds.

The technical issues impacting some of our services have been resolved. If you continue to experience any difficulties, please reach out to us. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. — Capital One (@AskCapitalOne) November 1, 2019

Friday morning, the Capital One customer service account confirmed the outage after a customer tweeted about being unable to access an account. One apparent customer tweeted that she'd contacted the bank by phone and was told by a representative that it was a systemwide problem.

A company spokesperson said in an email Friday that customers won't be responsible for any late fees associated with this issue.

Customers swiftly replied to the initial tweet about the outage. Some said their direct deposits scheduled for today weren't added to their accounts. Another apparent customer said she was currently unable to use her debit card. Others said they couldn't access their info via the bank's app or even at an ATM.

@AskCapitalOne @CapitalOne my kids have the flu and I need to purchase their meds, yet I have zero access to my debit account. THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE. — Jenny Wake (@WakeJenny) November 1, 2019

This is unacceptable. Where are my funds? I can't access my account, my direct deposit hasn't been updated, I get hung up on after being on hold for hours. Why wasn't an *email* sent out to customers???? — Kaia Niambi Finn (@KaiaNiambi) November 1, 2019

Phones not being answered, app not working. Can't access my money at ATM. When will this be corrected???? — Ed Stolarski (@ejsCP73) November 1, 2019

Back in July, Capital One was the victim of a breach resulting in the theft of data from more than 100 million US citizens.

Originally published Nov. 1, 7:41 a.m. PT.

Updates, 8:28 a.m.: Includes company statement; 1:01 p.m.: Adds update on issue being resolved.