Capital One data breach involves 100 million credit card applications

SOPA Images

Data from tens of millions of Capital One credit card applications have been hacked and stolen by a female hacker going by the online name "erratic," reports the Washington Post.

That data includes "approximately 120,000 Social Security numbers and approximately 77,000 bank account numbers," according to a complaint filed in federal court in Seattle. Capitol One, in a recently released statement, updated those numbers saying 140,000 social security numbers and "around 80,000" bank account numbers were affected, but "no credit card account numbers or log-in credentials were compromised".

Court records state a woman, real name Paige A. Thompson, was arrested on charges of computer fraud and abuse on Monday. Prosecutors say the hack took place between March 12 and July 17. Capitol One believe the hack took place between March 22 and March 23.

In a statement, Capital One said it was "unlikely that the information was used for fraud or disseminated by this individual" but committed to investigating the hack fully.

"While I am grateful that the perpetrator has been caught, I am deeply sorry for what has happened," said Richard D. Fairbank, Chairman and CEO of Capitol One. "I sincerely apologize for the understandable worry this incident must be causing those affected and I am committed to making it right."

Capitol One expects this hack will cost the company "approximately $100 to $150 million in 2019".

This incident comes in the wake of news Equifax may have to pay up to $700 million over a 2017 data breach. That breach involved the Social Security numbers and home addresses of nearly 148 million Americans from Equifax's servers in a hack that ran from May to July in 2017.

Update, July 29, 6.03pm PT: Adds statement and additional details from Capitol One.