Capcom Home Arcade will be ready to pummel you with nostalgia this October

Capcom

Revisit your arcade days with games like Street Fighter II, Ghouls 'N Ghosts and Final Fight with the Capcom Home Arcade, slated to ship this October.

It's available for preorder now, though only in Europe and via Capcom's online store. It's priced at 230 euros, which converts to about $260, £200 or AU$360.

Capcom has packed an entire arcade machine into the just the controller, including on-board Wi-Fi. You connect it to a TV or monitor via HDMI. Capcom licensed the rights to the Austrian games publisher Koch Media, which manufactures the hardware.

According to the company, it has "a pair of competition class Sanwa JLF-TP-8YT sticks with eight-way GT-Y directional gates and OBSF buttons." And before you start assuming that the games are reworks of the existing titles, they're actually the original ROMs. Capcom will also host a global leaderboard -- you can upload your single-player or co-op multiplayer scores to compete.