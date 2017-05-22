Apple Music releases trailer for Bad Boy Records doc

Apple Music announced a documentary about Bad Boy Records, the hip-hop record label founded by Sean Combs -- aka Puff Daddy, aka P. Diddy, aka Diddy -- earlier this year. Now, the streaming service released the first trailer.

"Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story" follows Diddy's career, the rise of his music label and how the tragic death of Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace, a rapper still revered as one of the best in history, affected it all.

The trailer debuted Sunday during a Notorious B.I.G tribute at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on what would have been the rapper's 45th birthday. The Live Nation produced documentary will be released on Apple Music on June 25. It'll be exclusive to the service for at least one year.

Apple Music is no strangers to hip-hop documentaries. It previously released docs on the infamous Roland TR-808 drum machine and New Orleans-based Cash Money Records. The company also has a TV show from Dr. Dre in the pipeline.