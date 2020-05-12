Zvox

Epitaph I'm adding to my tombstone: "Buy a soundbar!" Because as I've long maintained, TV speakers are terrible. But recently I realized that if you're -- sigh -- over 50 like myself, you should probably consider a soundbar that can enhance dialogue, making voices easier to hear.

Here's a great deal on just such a product: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the refurbished . Price for a new one: $249.99. Thankfully, Zvox refurbs are literally good as new.

Indeed, Amazon specifies that the AV155 "looks and works like new," and although the AmazonRenewed warranty covers you for only 90 days, the Zvox folks told me that refurbs are backed by a full one-year warranty, as long as they're purchased from an authorized reseller -- of which Amazon is one.

If you'd prefer, however, you can for the same price. You can also get a , though the only differences are an aluminum -- rather than plastic -- cabinet and a set of control buttons on the right end-panel. Otherwise the two models are identical.

And excellent. I connected an AV155 to a bedroom Roku TV and noticed an immediate improvement in overall sound quality. And pressing the AccuVoice button on the remote cycles through six different levels of dialogue enhancement -- almost overkill, to be honest, but the end result is a dramatically better viewing (and listening) experience.

There's also a feature called Output Leveling, which prevents big spikes in volume (like when commercials come on or there's a noisy action scene). The AccuVoice speakers support Dolby Digital decoding as well.

They're on the smaller side, though, measuring just 17 inches wide, so they're not ideal for big rooms. They also lack Bluetooth capabilities, something to consider if you want a speaker that's good for music as well.

Consequently, I'd have a hard time spending $250 on one of these. But $100? Absolutely. In fact, I'm definitely getting one for my dad, because he typically has to crank the volume way up in order to hear dialogue -- much to the chagrin of my mom.

Your thoughts?

Read more: The best soundbar for 2020

This $90 sous-vide machine is back on sale for $50

IKICH

Last month I shared a deal on the IKICH Sous Video Cooker -- and finally decided to take the plunge myself, so to speak. (Sous vide literally means "under water.") In fact, I tested this model alongside one costing roughly four times as much, and while the controls on the latter were a bit more intuitive, the cooking results were identical.

It sold out fairly quickly, but there's a limited quantity back in stock: While supplies last, the with promo code TMEL86QH. Regular price: $89.99.

I tested this 1,000-watt machine on a couple vacuum-sealed steaks (though as I understand it, you can use zip-lock plastic bags just as easily). Point of interest: I am terrible with a grill. When I risk cooking steaks that way, there's a good chance they'll end up burned or raw -- maybe both.

But with sous vide, you just put them in the bath for an hour or two, then quickly sear them in a pan. The result was just wow, wow, wow... perfectly cooked and super-tender. I'm a convert.

Now playing: Watch this: Zvox's TV speaker for the hearing impaired a one-trick...

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.