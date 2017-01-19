Can't get a Pixel XL? How about a Moto Z instead?

Enlarge Image Josh Miller/CNET

If you're finding it hard to find Google's latest and greatest Pixel XL smartphone, you're likely not alone. The flagship handset is sold out at the Google Store and even back-ordered on Verizon until at least March 10th of 2017. Perhaps Verizon feels your pain because today the massive wireless carrier said it's slashing prices on Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Force Droid devices in its inventory by 50 percent.

Another discount big red has up its sleeve centers on the Google Daydream View VR headset. Verizon will also sell the accessory for $50, $30 off of its retail price of $80. I'm not one to brag ( ahem) but if you happened to shrewdly pounce on Google's original offer of the Pixel at launch, you would have scooped up a Daydream scott free as part of the deal. If only supplies for the Google WiFi 3-pack could have lasted a bit longer...ah well.